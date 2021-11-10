Women’s charity to celebrate 100th anniversary by planting 100 trees in Hampden Park

Residents are invited to celebrate the centenary of Soroptimist International (SI) on Friday, November 26 at 10am in Queen Elizabeth II Field in Broadwater Way.

SI, which has 3,000 clubs worldwide, aims to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities.

The trees, that have been funded by Eastbourne Homes through the Hampden Park and Willingdon Trees Area Panel, are being planted by Eastbourne and District Soroptimists.

Queen Elizabeth II Field, Hampden Park. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-211011-101541009

The Hampden Park and Willingdon Trees Area Panel, which supports projects in the area that benefit residents, has chosen the initiative to both celebrate the centenary and fight against climate change.

While speaking about their Eastbourne and District Society, a spokesperson from SI said, “As part of a large international organisation, it has developed special links with sister clubs in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, Germany, Turkey and the UK, and has supported international projects.

“It is a membership group that meets regularly to vision projects that will support women and girls locally to achieve their potential and have an equal voice in creating a stronger, peaceful community across the district.

“This is through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities. There is also a strong emphasis on friendship and mutual support for our club members.”

According to the spokesperson, meetings are held monthly at the Hampden Park Community Centre in Brodrick Road where club business, projects and other activities are discussed.

The spokesperson added, “Eastbourne Society always has speakers at its meetings who tell fascinating stories about extraordinary people, both living and historical.

“When government guidelines allow, the soroptimists also meet on a more social basis, for outings, meals and outdoor activities, often to raise money for one of the projects it supports.