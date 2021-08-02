Women’s charity reopens in new Eastbourne site

WayfinderWoman celebrated the relaxation of covid guidelines by welcoming Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell as she officially opened the new premises in Highlight House, St Leonards Road, alongside town mayor Councillor Pat Rodahan.

Founder Laura Murphy said, “We moved to Highlight House the week before Christmas only to go into lockdown so it was wonderful to finally be able to open our drop-in advice hub and welcome women without them first having to make an appointment.”

The local charity received the MBE for the voluntary sector, the prestigious Queen’s Award for voluntary service, in June so it was a double celebration.

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan with MP Caroline Ansell.

Laura added, “We know that women have become especially anxious and lacking in self-confidence because of the lockdown.

“As Caroline so heartfeltly said, we are here to help them regain their self-belief and deal with any barriers that’s stopping them from thriving.”

The hub is open Monday-Friday 10am-1pm and help is also available by phoning 01323 886171 or via their online chat.

WayfinderWoman runs online and face-to-face coaching and workshops in areas ranging from building confidence to CVs and job hunting.

The charity relies on volunteers, grants and donations to provide this advice and support, which is free to any woman of working age.

The group’s next major fundraiser is their ‘pier to peer’ walk on September 11 and they are welcoming men and women to join them.