Woman’s body found by Eastbourne Pier
The body of a woman was discovered in the water by Eastbourne Pier this morning (Thursday, July 22).
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:11 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police responded to concerns for a woman at Eastbourne Pier at 6am on Thursday, July 22.
“With assistance from the coastguard, the woman was brought to shore where sadly she was pronounced dead.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not thought to be suspicious at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing and the coroner’s officer has been informed, according to police.