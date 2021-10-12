Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

The body of a woman has been found at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.

Police said they were called to the cliffs at around 3.45pm on Monday, October 11 by a resident who was concerned for the welfare of a woman.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended with HM Coastguard and a woman was sadly found dead at the base of the cliffs.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family of the deceased has been informed.”

Eastbourne RNLI said they also launched both lifeboats to help with the search for a missing person.