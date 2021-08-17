Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
Emergency services discovered the body of a woman at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to cliffs near Eastbourne around 5.45pm on Sunday, August 15, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.
“Officers attended and following a search by HM Coastguard, a woman’s body was found at the bottom of the cliff.”
Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.
According to an Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson, their volunteer crew was also called to the search.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.