Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to cliffs near Eastbourne around 5.45pm on Sunday, August 15, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

“Officers attended and following a search by HM Coastguard, a woman’s body was found at the bottom of the cliff.”

Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.

According to an Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson, their volunteer crew was also called to the search.