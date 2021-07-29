Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to cliffs near Eastbourne on Tuesday, July 27 at 7.45pm after an unattended rucksack was found by a member of the public.

“Officers searched the area, supported by HM Coastguard, and a woman’s body was sadly found at the bottom of the cliff.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The coroner’s office has been informed, according to police.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said, “Birling Gap and Eastbourne coastguard rescue teams, two RNLI lifeboats from Eastbourne, the coastguard helicopter from Lydd, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were sent to an incident in East Sussex.

“We got the call at just after 8.20pm.”