Woman taken to hospital following Eastbourne Pier ‘incident’

Emergency service crews were called to Eastbourne Pier following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Sussex Police said they were called to the pier at 3.45pm on Friday, January 28.

A police spokesperson said the woman was taken into the care of the ambulance service at around 4.30pm.

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers were also called to the incident.

Eastbourne RNLI also confirmed its attendance at the incident.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist police and local coastguards with an incident on Eastbourne Pier.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the woman was later taken to hospital.