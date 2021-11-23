Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Pevensey pub
A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a ‘serious injury’ after being hit by a car outside a pub in Pevensey.
Police said they are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run which happened in Pevensey High Street on Monday, November 22 at around 4.50pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “It happened outside the Smugglers Inn pub where a 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury.
“Officers are keen to speak with the owner of a light coloured five-door hatchback travelling towards Westham.”
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has video footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to [email protected] quoting serial number 921 of 22/11.