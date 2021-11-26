Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after collision in Eastbourne

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with leg injuries following a collision with a car in Eastbourne yesterday (Thursday, November 25).

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:22 am

Police said officers were called to the collision in Seaside at 2.40pm.

A section of Seaside was also closed due to the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by land ambulance to be treated for leg injuries.”

Police were seen redirecting traffic on Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211125-171301001

Anyone who saw what happened can contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 803 of 25/11.

An air ambulance landed in a park close to Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211125-155619001
Police were seen redirecting traffic on Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211125-171249001
EastbournePoliceSeasideSussex Police