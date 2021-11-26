Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after collision in Eastbourne
A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with leg injuries following a collision with a car in Eastbourne yesterday (Thursday, November 25).
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:22 am
Police said officers were called to the collision in Seaside at 2.40pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by land ambulance to be treated for leg injuries.”
Anyone who saw what happened can contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 803 of 25/11.