Winning scarecrows in Willingdon village

The summer fair was organised by volunteers at the Willingdon Community Library Hub, along with support from Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council.

The prizes were donated by parish council chairman John Pritchett, who gets an annual honorarium allowance and always donates it back into the community. He presented the prizes and certificates.

First place was awarded to scarecrow “Thomas” who was placed on the roundabout of St Annes Road and made by some of the residents who live there. They gave their winnings of £50 to the Children with Cancer Fund.

Second place was awarded to the Children with Cancer Fund, with winnings of £25.

Third place was awarded to scarecrow “Hamish” and Sarah Lamprell-Jarret with winnings of £15, who donated her prize money to a charity.

Chalk farm Nurseries donated two vouchers of £10 which were awarded to the Hewlett family and Karen Maynard for highly commended scarecrows.

Cllr Pritchett also presented a cheque to the Children with Cancer Fund for £100 which he donated from his annual allowance.

He also presented Kim Attridge with a bouquet of flowers for all her help with the scarecrow competition and as an early birthday present.

A spokesperson for Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council said: “It was great to see so many residents supporting the Willingdon Hub Library’s summer fair.

“A big thank you to Anne Mandy, Debbie Tyler and the volunteers who worked so hard arranging the day. Well done!

“A massive thank you to all the residents that participated in the Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Scarecrow competition.

“All the scarecrows were brilliant and showed what creativity we have in Willingdon. This made it very hard for the three judges to award the top three.”