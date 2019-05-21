Winner of Drusillas monkey naming competition is announced and will enjoy free family day out

A family will be enjoying a day out at Drusillas after naming the zoo park’s new arrival.

The baby saki monkey, born at Drusillas recently will be called Twiggy.

Over the past week Drusillas has been running a competition to name the cheeky little monkey. The results are now in and Drusillas is proud to announce that the winning name is Twiggy.

The competition has received more than 1,000 submissions, with lots of people eager to be in with a chance of naming the cute baby. There were some fantastic entries, with names such as Button, Acorn and Digit attracting the attention of the zoo keepers

The Drusillas’ competition brief left lots of scope for creativity but the winning entries came from Veronika Snitter who won a family of four ticket to Drusillas to visit the baby saki monkey she has named.

Veronika suggested Twiggy because the monkey’s fingers look like twiglets and it will live among twigs up in the trees.

Sophie Leadbitter, head keeper, said, “We love the name picked for our little saki baby! We can wait to tell the parents Makari and Suri what their little baby is called.”

The saki monkeys, Twiggy, Makari and Suri, can be found in-between the flamingos and beavers at Drusillas Park.