Win a Car continues in Eastbourne’s Beacon with seven more charities set to benefit

Seven more charities will be in The Beacon this week for the second week of Win A Car’s 20th year.

Memory Lane is in the centre today (Friday), Eastbourne Sea Cadet Unit 117 (Saturday), Parkinsons UK (Sunday), Cancer Research UK (Monday), Eastbourne Fibromyalgia & ME Support Group (Tuesday), the MS Society (Wednesday) and Care for the Carers (Thursday).

They will be selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going to charity.

In addition to the 48 charities who benefit from the event, one lucky winner will be taking home a brand new hybrid Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid SZ3 manual car worth £12,999.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said: “It’s one of my best jobs of the year when I ring the winner on Christmas Eve to tell them they have won a brand new car.

“And as it’s a special year, we also have some great prizes on offer so we’re going to have a lot of happy winners this Christmas.”

Local companies and stores in the Centre are donating some fantastic prizes including a 50 inch TV from Leo Leisure, two family tickets for Cineworld, an electronics bundle from Baseus and a goodie bag from Lush.

The event, which runs in The Beacon every day until December 24 has raised a total of £345,000 since it was launched in 2000.

The winner will be announced on Christmas Eve.