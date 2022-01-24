Willingdon teenager ‘saves’ elderly woman’s life

A 16-year-old boy from Willingdon ‘saved’ an elderly woman’s life after he heard her in distress from his bedroom window.

Charlie Higgins, who is a student at Willingdon Community School, rang an ambulance last night (Sunday, January 23) after hearing the woman in pain.

The teenager said, “I could hear her moaning and she sounded sort of in pain.”

Charlie Higgins called an ambulance after hearing a woman in pain SUS-220124-160551001

Charlie’s mum Kylie said, “Charlie rang the ambulance and raised the alarm. We are really proud of him. He took it really seriously.

“The paramedics said that if he hadn’t raised the alarm she could have died.”

Mrs Higgins, who lives in Combe Rise, added, “He is so caring.

“He is really observant about things. He is a lovely boy.

“I know his nan and grandad are really, really proud of him.”

Charlie’s grandmother Veronica Higgins said her grandson is a ‘great guy’.

She said, “We feel that it is amazing to have a grandson doing that sort of thing.

“The paramedics said that Charlie saved her life.”

Grandfather Chris, who has six grandsons, also expressed how proud he is following the incident.

He said, “It is an amazing thing that we don’t hear much of today and he is a good kid. We are supremely proud.

“They said that his quick actions probably saved her life.

“He is a good kid, we are proud of him anyway.”

Charlie said he was happy to help and encouraged others to act if they hear someone in pain.

He said, “I think if you leave it and let it linger you don’t know how serious it could get.