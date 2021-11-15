Willingdon memorial service on the South Downs for Remembrance Sunday

The service took place at the Ruthless Memorial at Butts Brow to honour the crew of the World War 2 American liberator bomber, Ruthless, which crashed on the downland.

A crew of 10 men died in the crash.

Organised by Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council assistant clerk Nicola Williamson, the council said there was a ‘tremendous turnout’.

Ruthless Memorial in Willingdon SUS-211115-113541001

Attendees included council chair John Pritchett, MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell, plus Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan and his wife Barabara.

A spokesperson for the council said, “Many thanks to the two gentlemen who always bring the American flag, to the flag bearers John Hemingway and Peter Davey, Derry Green who played the last post and Ian White who played the bagpipes.

“Last but not least, this year we had an extra special moment when we had a helicopter fly past, piloted by Carol Meek and navigator Martin Lulham – enormous thanks to them both.”