William Hill to close 700 shops – here are the East Sussex shops that could be at risk

William Hill is to close 700 betting shops across the country – putting 4,500 jobs at risk.

The bookmaker has released a statement today confirming the news.

William Hill in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, is one of many East Sussex shops that could be at risk. Picture: Google Street View

It reads: “William Hill has entered into a consultation process with retail colleagues over plans to close around 700 licensed betting offices.

“This follows the Government’s decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on April 1, 2019.

“Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government’s decision was announced in May 2018.

“A large number of redundancies is anticipated with 4,500 colleagues at risk.

“The Group will look to apply voluntary redundancy and redeployment measures extensively and will be providing support to all colleagues throughout the process.

“Subject to the outcome of the consultation process, shop closures are likely to begin before the end of the year.”

Here are a list of the William Hill shops in East Sussex that could be at risk.

Eastbourne

• William Hill, 174 Terminus Road

Hailsham

• William Hill, 41 Vicarage Field

Seaford

• William Hill, 14 Clinton Place, Seaford

Hastings

• William Hill, 486 Old London Road

Rye

• William Hill, 22 Cinque Ports Street

Brighton

• William Hill, 9/10 St James Street

• William Hill, 39 Queens Road

• William Hill, 87 Western Road

• William Hill, 95 George Street, Hove

• William Hill, Station Road, Portslade