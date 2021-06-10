Will Princes Park splash pad open for summer 2021?
The Princes Park splash pad, which has remained closed throughout the pandemic, is hoping to open following the easing of Government restrictions on June 21.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:35 am
The splash pad is a free facility and popular with young families during the summer months. As the weather warms up and the six-week summer holidays draw closer, many parents are hoping the facility will reopen after a long period of closure.
It remained closed throughout last summer due to the pandemic but the council says it is hoping to reopen the attraction later this month if the Government eases Covid-19 restrictions further.