Wildlife enthusiasts educate public on duck feeding in Hampden Park

Wildlife enthusiasts from Hampden Park have been educating the public about what to feed the birds.

Nikki and Brian Loftus spend everyday doing their Wildlife and Pond Watch.

They have both suffered with poor health over the past few years and find being out in the fresh air helping the wildlife brings them a lot of joy.

Nikki said, “We started Wildlife and Pond Watch because people often feed the ducks bread.

“It is not good for them and can give pond life all sorts of health problems and pollutes the waterways.

“We stand there in the park for hours talking to the public and educating them.

“We even talk to children and we hope they will tell their friends and their school to spread the word.”

Nikki and Brian work with WRAS and RSPB if they see any injured birds.

Nikki and Brian are looking for volunteers to help with their Wildlife and Pond Watch.

Call 07952 090176.