Why are the Red Arrows not at Airbourne 2019?

They have put on a dazzling display at Eastbourne Airbourne in the past, but the Red Arrows will not be here for this year’s airshow.

Instead, the festival of flight will include a variety of exciting displays when it takes to the skies from August 15-18 next week.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Airbourne 2019: All you need to know about Eastbourne’s airshow

This comes as the enormously popular RAF squad will be taking part in a nine-week tour of North America.

But it is hoped the team will be back to fill our skies with red, blue, and white for Airbourne 2020.

When the news was announced, the council’s tourism boss councillor Margaret Bannister said, “We can confirm the Red Arrows will be missing Airbourne, along with all UK airshows from the end of July through to September due to their largest ever tour of North America.

“We wish the team well in this exciting new tour, and look forward to welcoming them back to Eastbourne in 2020.”

The Red Arrows last missed Airbourne in 2012 due to performing in Russia.

Its North American tour will be the first significant deployment of the team to the continent in 26 years – the last team toured the US in 1993.

It is expected to generate £2.5bn in direct foreign investment for the UK.

The headline acts for this year’s Airbourne include Ultimate Warbirds and T-33 Shooting Star, who will join the world’s largest civilian jet display team the Breitling Jets.

Featuring 55 flying displays at the free seafront show, the new teams will join Airbourne favourites the Typhoon, Chinook, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Wingwalkers and The Blades in four days of awe-inspiring aerial action.

