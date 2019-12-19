Who fancies a dip in the sea on Eastbourne seafront this Boxing Day? Are you brave enough?

Fundraisers are set to run in to the sea on Boxing Day for a dementia charity and are asking others to join them.

The Boxing Day Dip has been running for many years and Memory Lane has taken part for the last ten years.

The event usually raises a few hundred pounds for the dementia charity and helps to raise awareness of the services it provides in the community.

Memory Lane is a registered charity providing support for people with dementia and their carers in Eastbourne.

The charity runs a range of social groups such as singing, dancing, swimming, bowls, walking, allotment, cinema and a coffee group.

All the groups are free to attend.

Memory Lane is asking people to join them and have a dip in the sea on Boxing Day.

Anyone who would like to join the Memory Lane group is asked to meet at The Cumberland Hotel at 11.30 on Boxing Day. They will run into the sea at noon.

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to let Carol McHale know before the event, as the Cumberland Hotel is kindly offering the swimmers soup to help them warm up after the dip and needs to know numbers.

The charity is hoping spectators come down to the seafront to watch the Boxing Day Dip and put some money in the buckets for the collection.

If you would like to find out more about Memory Lane or join the team on Boxing Day please call Carol on 07800874361 or email memorylane.eastbourne@gmail.com

To support the charity and donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carol-mchale2.