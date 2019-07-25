What should happen to the old Cineworld at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour? Take our poll

Now the new cinema is up and running in the town centre, many are wondering what will happen to its old site at Sovereign Harbour.

Cineworld closed at The Crumbles retail park on Friday, July 12 – the same day the new cinema opened on the second floor of The Beacon.

Back in November 2018, plans to convert the large space into shops were given the go ahead by councillors.

Sovereign Harbour Cineworld to be converted into shops after planned move to town centre

But it is still unclear how long the unit will sit empty, and what will be taking its place.

Former MP and current Sovereign councillor Caroline Ansell has criticised Eastbourne Borough Council for not doing more to fill the “void”.

She said, “I am pleased the council is working up a planning brief for TJ Hughes and Debenhams. However, where was that care and concern for the harbour in the wake of the cinema’s departure?”

Eastbourne council told this newspaper council officers contacted owners of the site “many months ago”.

But a spokesperson said, “At that time the owners responded to explain that as Cineworld had not given notice of their intention to vacate, such a meeting would be premature, now that time has moved on we are renewing that request.”

What do you think should go there? Email your thoughts to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk or take our poll.

Eastbourne’s new cinema is open – here’s all you need to know