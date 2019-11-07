What’s your Christmas wish? This hotel wants to make it come true

An Eastbourne seafront hotel is hoping to grant some Christmas wishes for the community this festive season.

The View Hotel in Eastbourne opened its Wish Tree last week and they are inviting members of the public to write down their Christmas wishes and hang them on the tree.

Tina Reed, sales and marketing manager at The View, said, “People don’t have to sign up for anything or buy anything, they can just walk in, ask for a tag, write down their wish and hang it on the tree.

“We want to spread a little kindness this Christmas.”

There are no rules and no limits. People can put as many wishes on the tree as they like.

However, the team at The View Hotel is looking for exceptional and heartwarming stories.

It could be that someone was made redundant and is struggling to buy Christmas presents for their children or maybe The View can pay for a flight to get a loved one home for Christmas.

Tina is also hoping they receive nominations on the tree.

She said, “Even if it is just that someone deserves a big bunch of flowers. We want to hear all your wishes.

“I’m hoping people get really creative and dig deep – it would be amazing to do something very special in our community.

“We are excited to read the wishes, as we really don’t know what people will wish for.”

The View Hotel is using #spreadthejoy and inviting people to follow its campaign online and watch as dreams are made a reality.

The Christmas Wish Tree is just one event arranged by The View Hotel as part of its Spread the Joy campaign.

Tina added, “We have been doing lots of random acts of kindness throughout the year but this is like the finale and it’s very exciting.”

There was an opening event for the Wish Tree last week and local dignitaries attended and placed their wishes on the tree.

The event celebrated the start of the festive season and the opening of the Wish Tree.

Members of the public can follow the Spread the Joy campaign online via Facebook, Twitter by searching for The View Hotel or on the website at www.theviewhoteleastbourne.com.