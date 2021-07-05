‘Well-known’ three legged Eastbourne cat hit by car

Ziggy the cat. SUS-210507-103510001

The five-year-old cat called Ziggy died on Friday night (July 2) when he was hit by a car in St Anthony’s Avenue.

A few months ago Ziggy went missing for a few days and his owner Danielle Atkinson said, “He gets all the attention, he loves it. He loves people and he’s always on the school run to see the kids.”

She said Ziggy is a ‘well-known and very friendly’ cat due to always hanging around at the roundabout to see people including the local school children. He had three legs due to a road accident he had when he was younger.

Ziggy the cat. SUS-210507-103520001

Speaking on Saturday (July 3) Danielle said, “Unfortunately last night he was hit by a car in St Anthony’s Avenue and died. He was loved by so many.

“The ‘Langney Roundabout Legend’ is what people would call him as well as ‘Tripod Hops’, ‘Hop Along’, and ‘Wonkey’ – he had many names and many friends.”

Danielle said one of these friends was a disabled young mag who Ziggy would always go out and greet when he walked by.

She said the reaction to Ziggy’s death on social media has been huge, with hundreds of people showing the post attention and leaving comments.

Ziggy with some of his friends. SUS-210607-074345001

Danielle said, “It’s the third cat we have lost on the road by motorists speeding along this road, not one of them stopped. After 8pm our road is used by boy racers zooming from Asda to Tesco car park.”