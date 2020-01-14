Week-long traffic delays due to repair works along Eastbourne seafront

Roadworks along Eastbourne’s seafront are expected to cause traffic delays this week.

Stagecoach SouthEast said on Twitter they expect their buses will be delayed due to the iron repair works in Grand Parade, which will be done at off-peak times from January 14 until January 20.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said, “These works will be under traffic management and we will be expecting delays as a result of this. These works will be done at off-peak times to minimise disruption.”

Meanwhile, the same street has been subject to a council order which will see parts of the road outside the fire-ravaged Claremont Hotel closed for a possible 18 months.

