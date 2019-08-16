Weather update: Eastbourne Airbourne

Eastbourne Airbourne got off to a flying start yesterday (Thursday, August 15) with some good weather - here is a new update for the rest of the weekend.

Today (Friday), August 16

According to the Met Office there will be heavy rain and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees celsius.

Saturday, August 17

Then on Saturday the Met Office have predicted a cloudy day all day and winds of up to 18 miles per hour,

Sunday, August 18

The final day of Airbourne will see sun throughout the day and into the evening - recording a maximum temperature of 19 degrees celsius.

The Herald will update readers if there are any changes to the forecast.