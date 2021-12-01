Wealden residents urged to visit local markets

The council will work with local market co-ordinators to show how markets create a community hub and support small businesses.

Councillor Roy Galley said, “I am delighted the ‘Shop and Dine Well in Wealden’ campaign is now promoting our markets across the district.

“As well as raising their profile on social media, we’ve produced a new video to showcase what is on offer.

Wealden District Council is encouraging residents to visit their local markets as part of its ‘Shop and Dine Well in Wealden’ scheme. SUS-210112-152046001

“Visiting farmers markets and local craft fairs is a great way of getting out and meeting people as well as discovering fresh, seasonal produce and unique items.

“Markets are also places where traditional Sussex crafts and artisan trades are kept alive.

“We hope by working together, the individual markets will go from strength to strength.”

The amount of Wealden residents attending local markets has increased since the pandemic, according to a council spokesperson.

Cllr Galley added, “After the pandemic, I have found that many people are pleased to support them and get back to meeting friends and neighbours. It’s good to join in and support local businesses and communities.”

One stall owner, Matt Holmes, said, “It’s important for people to get out and meet each other, whilst spending more locally.

“I and other stallholders here have noticed a big shift in people buying more locally, which is good for the local economy and smaller businesses have a chance to thrive.”