Wealden MP calls for increased penalty for necrophilia

Necrophilia is illegal under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, but at present the maximum sentence is only two years.

The recent trial of David Fuller, a double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses, has led to scrutiny of current laws around necrophilia.

As part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is currently undergoing a review in Parliament, Nus Ghani has called on the Justice Secretary to review the legislation and ensure that the maximum sentence is extended from two years to potentially ten years for each offence.

The recent trial of Mr David Fuller, a double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses, has led to scrutiny of current laws around necrophilia. Wealden MP has called for harsher penalties for the crime of sexually abusing corpses. SUS-221201-124146001

The Government will also conduct an independent inquiry into how Fuller was able to freely access the mortuary to carry out the crimes. The Minister confirmed that the statutory maximum penalty will be reviewed alongside this inquiry to ensure its findings can be considered.

Ms Ghani said, “The heinous crimes of Mr Fuller are hard to comprehend, and my thoughts are with all Wealden families affected.

“I am working with the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office on increasing the maximum sentence to potentially ten years for each offence.

“We must make sure that the penalty reflects the gravity of the crime and the Police Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is a great vehicle for achieving this change.