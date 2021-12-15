‘We couldn’t be more delighted’, parents of murdered Eastbourne student back inquest decision

The parents of a woman who went missing in Eastbourne more than 40 years ago have voiced their support for the decision to order another inquest and quash the original verdict.

Jessie Earl, 22, was reported missing in Eastbourne in 1980 when she was 22-years-old. Her remains were subsequently found in dense scrubland at Beachy Head nine years later.

The initial inquest into Jessie’s death recorded an open verdict.

Jessie’s mother Valerie Earl said, “We couldn’t be more delighted because it is what we have wanted for 40 years.

“I think it is very unusual to do an appeal like we have just made.”

Mrs Earl said, “A new inquest, a new coroner, we have no idea what will happen.”

Jessie’s family say that because Sussex Police undertook a review in 2001 and recorded her case as murder, an open verdict should not be allowed to stand.

The couple, who currently live in London, has also said they believe their daughter met a violent death as Jessie’s incomplete skeleton was found and her bra had been used to tie her wrists together.

Jessie’s mother said, “Everybody knows that she was murdered.

“That is what has bothered me all these years. That is what bothers me, that death certificate.”

A date for the new inquest has not yet been arranged but Jessie’s parents are hoping it will be soon.

Mrs Earl said, “I am hoping it will happen when we are both still here. We are both in our 90s.

“It will put something right that is quite wrong.”

Jessie’s mother added, “What was worse was the first nine years not knowing what had happened. It was unbelievable.”

Mrs Earl said she is hoping the cause of death on her daughter’s death certificate will be changed.

She said, “The fact that forever more her death certificate would say death by unknown causes was so unbelievably wrong that I felt like I wanted to do something about it.”