“We are desperately on the hunt for a new place to call home”: Eastbourne medieval group needs training field

The Company of the Phoenix, a 15th century re-enactment group based in Eastbourne, has been without a training field since July.

Lucy Horrocks, a member of the group, said, “Our old home base was sold into private hands in July, and since then we have been unable to practise our skills

“Our group used to shoot every Saturday but have only been able to meet-up a handful of times since we lost our old base in the summer.

"We are desperately on the hunt for a new place to call home."

“We have people of all ages turn up and it has been a real blow for them not to be able to get together every weekend.

“Some of the group have learning disabilities or social anxiety and this was a great way for them to socialise in a comfortable environment.

Mrs Horrocks said that the group used to practise every week at Langney Priory, the oldest building in Eastbourne with several hundred acres of land. She said that they have not been able to do so since it was purchased by private owners in July 2021.