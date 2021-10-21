Water outage in Eastbourne lasts hours

Water outage in Eastbourne

In Mill Road residents have had no water/low water pressure this morning (Thursday, October 21) due to a burst water main. The issue started at 5.45am.

South East Water said in the update, “We’re really sorry to those of you who are experiencing no water or low water pressure at the moment.

“We’re currently working to fix a burst water main as quickly as we can.

“We have however managed to re-route some of the water in our network which means most customers should have their supplies returned. Unfortunately there is a small number of customers which will still be without their supply as redirection was not possible due to configuration of the pipework.

“We apologise for the issues this might cause you.”

The estimated completion time was 12pm but no update has been given yet.

To keep up to date go to: https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater?pc=bn21%202sb