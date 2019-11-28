Water buffalo escape from Eastbourne school

Two water buffalos have been spotted roaming the streets of Eastbourne today (Thursday) after escaping from a school.

West Rise Junior School reported two of their water buffalos, out of the five they keep in the marshlands over the road, missing this morning to farm manager, Alex Richards, and to Sussex Police.

Mike Fairclough, headteacher at West Rise Junior School, said, “The two buffalos escaped because of the really high water levels. Sometimes, when there is excessive water, the lake on the land and the dykes merge and animals don’t like that. So basically, they were looking for higher land, which is why they got out.

“The farm manager was alerted this morning and things are underway so they do not get back out again. Large bails of straw are being delivered to make a soft bed for them and lots of food aswell, they won’t want to leave.”

A passer-by, Kiarna Humby, said she reported the escape to police. She said, “I followed one of the buffalos to Shinewater Park and then had to wait for police. I was telling people to stay out of the park. I showed a guy on a quadbike where one of them went. The one I was following was really calm and just trotting along.”

Video footage was taken of the buffalo walking down Faversham Road earlier today.