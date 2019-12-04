Watch M&S lorry spoil Sussex Christmas light switch-on

'This is not just any Christmas light switch on, this is an M&S Christmas light switch on'.

Those were the words of a Little Common resident who turned out on Monday evening (December 2) to capture the moment the Christmas lights were switched on at the Little Common roundabout.

Picture: Hannah Clifford

However, things did not quite go to plan.

As the organisers and those in attendance counted down to the big moment, an M&S lorry sounded its horn as it was just about to ruin the shot.

With the countdown complete, the lights switched on but many of those watching were left to watch an M&S lorry slowly drive past.

Once out of the way, the Christmas tree - complete with lights - was clear for all to see, but the big moment had been missed.

Hannah Clifford, who filmed the incident, said it was 'absolutely hilarious'.

She added: "This isn’t just any Christmas Light switch on! This is an M&S Christmas Light Switch On!"

Maybe better luck next year.