Warning as toxic caterpillars which can cause a painful rash invade Sussex

The caterpillars of the browntail moth are known to be wide-spread in Sussex and active at this time of year.

At Hastings, the council moved to close a public gardens for safety reasons after the caterpillars took over.

The toxic hairs shed by browntail moth caterpillars can cause a severe rash or respiratory issues for those who encounter them. These hairs are easily encountered once they become airborne. Many people don’t even know they are being exposed because the hairs are so small.

Browntail moth caterpillars SUS-210615-094809001

The most common reaction occurs when the caterpillar hairs contact the skin. This can cause both chemical reactions to the toxins and physical irritation when the hairs get embedded in the skin. The chemical reaction, referred to as dermatitis, produces a severe rash similar to poison ivy. Symptoms include itchy, blistered and swelled skin. The rash itself is not contagious. It’s caused by a reaction to the toxins that are in the hairs.

Respiratory issues are less common but can be particularly problematic for asthmatics. If you have asthma, you should carry your inhaler with you when spending time outside, especially during windy conditions.

If the hairs get caught in the mucosal areas of the mouth or throat they can cause burning, irritation or itchiness. Symptoms may be relieved by taking liquid Benadryl or applying calamine lotion which helps counter the histamine reaction that the hairs can cause. Symptoms can appear within hours of contact and usually subside after a few hours, but people should seek medical advise if the symptoms persist.

Butterfly Conservation says the number of browntail moth caterpillars has increased in recent years, particularly in southern England, with an ongoing surge from 2019.

Browntail moth caterpillar warning SUS-210615-094831001

The caterpillars are active in June and July.

See also: Rare Sussex Emerald Moth returns to Sussex after half a century