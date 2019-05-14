Warm tributes paid to Eastbourne businessman

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to popular Eastbourne businessman Salim Rajwani who passed away last week.

Ugandan-born Salim lost his battle with lung cancer and died at St Wilfrid’s Hospice surrounded by his family on Friday.

Salim Rajwani, company director at the Jazz hair group, is awarded by East Sussex County Council ENGSNL00120110418161856

An Ismaili Muslim funeral service will be held at the Rajwani family-run business, The Boathouse in Princes Park on Thursday May 16 at noon.

Friends are welcome to attend.

Salim’s family has asked that people do not bring flowers but instead donate in his memory to the hospice.

He was 58 and leaves his mother Roshan and two children, daughter Ilyana and son Kamran.

ENGSUS00120121209151155

Salim and his brothers and sisters, Freda, Rashida, Naz and Hanif, came to Eastbourne’s Old Town in the 1970s following the Ugandan exodus in 1972.

When their father died, Salim left Cavendish School and took over as the head of the family working in an Indian restaurant and later the Grand Hotel.

With his brothers, he set up the Jazz group of barber’s shops and hair salons.

The Rajwanis also ventured into restaurants and included in their portfolio is Rumblebelly’s, which recently closed, and the Boathouse in Princes Park.

Salim was also a regular fundraiser and worked with several charities locally.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to him on social media and described him as a true gent and an amazing boss who made time for everyone.

His younger brother Hanif said the family had been touched by people’s messages.

He said, “It has been a very sad time for us but we have had so many messages and people saying wonderful things about our brother.

“We especially want to thank St Wilfrid’s where the staff, everyone, was just wonderful.”