Walk-in vaccination sessions announced in Eastbourne

The big push comes as 83 per cent of Sussex’s eligible population have now received their booster vaccination, according to the NHS.

NHS leaders in Sussex are stressing the importance of vaccination amid a continued increase in cases across communities.

Health experts are hoping that booster vaccinations will help control the spread of the omicron variant, that has now become the dominant strain of the virus across Eastbourne and the rest of the country.

Residents are being urged to get their booster vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said, “We’re really pleased with the turn out so far for booster vaccinations and our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks to really ramp up the number of available sessions for people to get their jab.

“But there is still work to be done, and now isn’t the time for complacency. Currently 248,000 people in Sussex are still yet to have a first vaccination, so the task now is to ensure anyone who has not yet done so, is able to get a vaccination easily - whether it is a first, second or booster jab. We have lots of capacity for everyone to come forward.

“Vaccination continues to be our best protection against serious illness, please help us by coming forward – I encourage anybody who hasn’t yet got their booster or who isn’t vaccinated at all to come forward without delay to get the best protection on offer against coronavirus”.

On average, the NHS reports that 82 per cent of eligible people in Eastbourne have had a booster vaccination, but thousands are still yet to come forward for a first or second dose.

Walk-in sessions are taking place in Eastbourne over the weekend and into next week:

Friday, January 14 – Tuesday, January 18 - 8am - 4.30pm Vaccination bus in public car park, Eastbourne District General Hospital, Kings Drive, Eastbourne BN21 2UD for first, second and booster doses, aged 12 years and above.

Every day - Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne BN23 6JH, 08.30-16.30, AstraZeneca and Pfizer available. (Please note, this service will be closed temporarily for one day on Wednesday, January 19).