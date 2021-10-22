Waitrose donates £500 to Eastbourne volunteers for work at railway station

Waitrose donates £500 to the Friends of the Earth volunteers greening up Eastbourne train station SUS-211022-112818001

Eastbourne & District Friends of the Earth were given the money by the Eastbourne branch of Waitrose in recognition of the work at the station.

The ‘Greening Eastbourne Station’ project has been running for the last couple of years in partnership with South East Community Rail Partnership and the staff of Southern Rail at Eastbourne station.

A spokesperson for the volunteers said, “The station foyer and platform now boasts many planters full of colourful flowers, making the station environment a much more pleasant experience for staff and passengers alike.”

The money will be used to create more planting schemes at the station.