Volunteer and help others at Eastbourne Citizen Advice

Eastbourne Citizens Advice wants people to be part of the next 80 years of its history by volunteering with them.

The Citizens Advice service started almost 80 years ago on the eve of the Second World War and is supported by 22,000 volunteers across England and Wales

As part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7, Citizens Advice Eastbourne wants to thank current volunteers for their contribution and welcome new recruits to help bring the charity into its next 80 years.

The 60 volunteers at Citizens Advice Eastbourne contribute between four and seven hours each week and last year helped more than 3,500 people with more than 8,000 problems, such as debt, housing, benefit and employment issues.

To find out more contact Jodi Truss, office manager at bureau@eastbournecab.cabnet.org.uk or call 01323 413480. For more information visit the website at www.eastbournecab.co.uk.