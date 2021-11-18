Village Hall offers ‘exclusive right to be the first to flush the new loo’ as reward for donating

The scheme aims to help buy the 2,000 reclaimed bricks needed to build a new out-house and all-access toilet.

Jevington Village Hall was originally built as the village school in the 19th century, and is now held on trust.

Trustee Josephine Carr said, “This is an exciting day for the village hall.

The trustees of Jevington Village Hall have today (November 18) launched a ‘Buy a Brick’ crowdfunding campaign. SUS-190124-012437008

“As the trustees, we have secured planning permission to undertake extensive refurbishment which will secure the hall’s future as a community building for Jevington and Sussex for generations to come.

“Rebuilding the lean-to and putting in a toilet that is accessible to all users is the first step,”

The campaign seeks to raise a minimum of £10,000 towards the costs of buying the bricks and erecting the walls of the new toilet.

“We are offering a tempting range of rewards for donators, from signing you brick before it is put into the wall, to the exclusive right to be the first to flush the new loo at the launch,

“This phase of the work also includes putting in a new kitchen and increasing the amount of useable floor space by opening up the old storeroom and toilet area.

“Once this work is complete, phase two will involve creating a new access and car park, and the future of the village hall will be secured in perpetuity.”