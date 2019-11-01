Vandals cause £10,000-worth of damage at children’s play area in Eastbourne, leaving staff ‘devastated’

A popular children’s play area in Eastbourne was vandalised last night (October 31) causing more than £10,000-worth of damage and leaving staff ‘devastated’.

Fort Fun in Royal Parade was attacked at around midnight on Halloween which saw four windows smashed, an inflatable pillow – worth around £10,000 – slashed open and ride wires hacked at with a knife.

The inflatable pillow was slashed

Katie, general manager at Fort fun, said, “I am gutted and speechless. I hope it does not affect our company. And I hope one day the vandals get caught out.

“When I came on site this morning I cried. This is like my second home. We’re all devastated.”

Chris, supervisor at Fort Fun, said, “We have come in today to this vandalism. It’s not just upsetting for us, it’s upsetting for the children.”

The pair said they handed over CCTV footage to police.

Four windows were smashed by vandals

Katie and Chris both stressed Fort Fun is still open for business, and staff have blocked off the damaged areas for safety purposes.

Katie said, “We have to lift the staff, the parents and children, that is our job.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.