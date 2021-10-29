Van seen burning waste on Eastbourne beach

A van has been seen on Eastbourne seafront burning waste.

An eye-witness said they saw the blaze on the night of Friday, October 15 and alerted the police, who attended the scene along with a fire engine.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Shortly after 8pm on Friday, October 15 police received a report of burning waste on the beach near to Eastbourne Rowing Club.

The fire on Eastbourne Beach SUS-211029-111328001

“Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue service attended the scene and the matter has now been passed to Eastbourne Borough Council.”

The eye-witness said he was told the van was licensed to burn waste on the beach.

A council spokesperson said, “We never give permission for burning waste on the beach and are investigating this incident, in liaison with the Environment Agency.”

The council said they have since spoken to the person who was burning waste and advised them that even if it was a private beach, which it isn’t, as a registered waste carrier they must not burn rubbish they collect.