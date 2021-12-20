‘Valued’ Hailsham Post Office thanks residents for their support

A spokesperson from Hailsham Town Council said Christine Holversen, manager of the town’s Post Office which opened in July 2019, is pleased the site is more firmly established as a vital part of Hailsham life two and a half years on.

Christine said, “From the whole team here at Hailsham Post Office, we would like to wish you a very merry Christmas and a fantastic start to 2022.

“We’ve had a good year, despite operating at reduced hours during the pandemic.

Hailsham Post Office staff. Picture from Hailsham Town Council SUS-211220-125217001

“I’m grateful to the Hailsham community for praising staff for their excellent customer service and the Post Office’s willingness to remain open during the height of the pandemic earlier this year.”

Some of the feedback received from residents on social media during 2021 include the following:

“As it’s a local Post Office in a town I’ve loved my whole life, you get to know the staff. They are always friendly and willing to help, especially after the relocation of premises.”

“Despite the current situation we find ourselves in, the staff are friendly and helpful. They are happy to provide the service and info we need. They are handling the social distancing well and not really letting it affect what they are doing.”

“Staff are doing their best under difficult circumstances. Always helpful, polite and friendly.”

“The staff at the Hailsham Post Office always go out of their way to help you, are friendly and know their stuff!”

“I didn’t have to queue, only one person in front of me and I got my parcel sent and one returned quickly and easily.”

“Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too.”

“It was easy to use MoneyGram. The lady serving me was friendly and informative.”

“Always very pleasant staff, who are extremely knowledgeable. Everyone is respecting social distancing.”

“Taking all measures to assure that we and those who work there stay safe. Also always greeted with a smile!”

“The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community.”

The Post Office in Hawkswood Road, north Hailsham also received positive feedback, according to the council.

Town clerk and postmaster of the high street Post Office John Harrison said, “The Post Office service is going really well since it reopened in 2019 and people still praise the town council over two years on for taking over the franchise and saving the community facility, and secondly, for remaining open during the height of the pandemic last year.