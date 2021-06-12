Urgent search for missing Hastings man - call 999 if you see him

Missing Hastings man Patrick Heavey. Photo: Sussex Police

Patrick Heavey, 40, was last seen at about 4.25pm on Friday (11 June) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He may have travelled by bicycle to the Eastbourne area, police said.

Patrick is described by police as a white man, of a slim build, with short dark blond hair and was wearing grey Addidas trousers with black stripes down the legs, black Adidas trainers, a black fleece and silver framed glasses.

He is believed to have been riding a grey and black Carerra mountain bike.