Urgent search for missing Hastings man - call 999 if you see him
Police are urgently searching for a missing Hastings man.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 9:24 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 9:26 am
Patrick Heavey, 40, was last seen at about 4.25pm on Friday (11 June) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He may have travelled by bicycle to the Eastbourne area, police said.
Patrick is described by police as a white man, of a slim build, with short dark blond hair and was wearing grey Addidas trousers with black stripes down the legs, black Adidas trainers, a black fleece and silver framed glasses.
He is believed to have been riding a grey and black Carerra mountain bike.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Patrick or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 999 immediately."