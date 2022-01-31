Urgent appeal from Eastbourne charity shop

This January, the shop in Eastbourne is encouraging the public to get involved by volunteering.

Many roles are available for those looking to support their local community, improve their wellbeing and widen their social network while supporting a good cause.

Retail volunteering operations manager Sarah Boardman said, “Volunteers are our life-blood, We simply cannot operate our shops and stores without their generous support.

BHF Eastbourne Store Opening SUS-150814-143916001

“Currently, our volunteering hours are down 20 per cent compared to pre-Covid and we have on average 2,500 fewer volunteers each week supporting our shops and stores.

In 2022, we’d love to see people looking for a new hobby or a way to support the community, donate to us the gift of time and give whatever time they can.

“You can commit just a few hours each week or a few days, Volunteering at the BHF is a great opportunity to meet new people, boost your confidence, gain retail experience and help us give unwanted items a new lease of life.

“Every hour given will help us raise funds to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

The charity’s 712 nationwide shops are returning following several closures during the pandemic, but many shops have seen volunteer numbers plummet. Some may even be forced to reduce opening hours if volunteer recruitment remains low, according to a British Heart Foundation spokesperson.