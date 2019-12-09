Upset over plans to ‘destroy’ protected woodland for Eastbourne development

Eastbourne residents are furious about plans to “destroy” protected woodland to make way for the entrance of a 35-home development.

An application for the Woods Cottages site in Langney says it will have to cut down trees under a TPO (Tree Preservation Order) to create access off Swanley Close.

The plans would mean a section of protected woodland (pictured) would be felled

Resident Amanda Rock said people in Swanley Close as well as parents and children of nearby West Rise School are in uproar over the plans.

She said, “The blanket TPO is to be removed just because it suits. What’s the point of a TPO then?

“There appears to be a complete disregard for the wildlife habitat and the protected species in residence. Aren’t we supposed to be planting trees, who then would think this a great idea to destroy a large woodland area?

“On speaking to residents, a high percentage were unaware of the new proposed access. These residents were horrified. One resident of 43 years was brought to tears by the potential destruction.

“Another resident only recently purchased a property with the knowledge of the woodland being protected. They would not have bought had they have known the ease at which this could be removed. It is indeed literally horrifying. It’s an utter disgrace.”

Residents are also concerned about the proposals to fill two large ponds as part of the plans. Other major concerns include the drainage system as the close already suffers from flooding, as well as traffic flow and parking.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an outline application for the site off Langney Rise tomorrow (December 10).

In a report to be considered by the committee, an Eastbourne planning officer said, “The new access would further erode the amount of retained woodland on site. However, it is considered that, on balance, the merits of the development in the context of the overarching aims of sustainable development outweigh the harm.”

To view the planning application, put forward by Urban Developments SE Ltd, visit the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website under the reference number: 190339.

The developer has been approached for comment.

