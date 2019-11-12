Upset over Eastbourne’s free coat rack for homeless

A communal coat rack for homeless people to take a free winter coat has received a notice of removal from Eastbourne council.

The rack was laid out in Grove Road near the town hall by The Grove Experience hair salon with the support from other business in the street.

SUS-191211-144205001

Gary Young, The Grove Experience owner, said, “We ran it last year very successfully with no problems. The council have slapped a sticker on it this time.

“I have no idea what their objection to it is. Maybe I need a license? Or they just do not like the look of it?”

Steve Hansen, owner at Little Chelsea Antiques emporium, said, “It is a shame about the sticker because we have taken it upon ourselves to help the homeless.”

The council has been approached for a comment.

This Eastbourne hairdressers has set up a community coat rack for homeless people