Update: Travellers on Eastbourne seafront

On Friday, June 18, representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council visited the site in Fisherman’s Green car park to inform those staying there they were trespassing on council land.

A spokesperson from the council said, “Under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 we are able to serve a direction notice requiring the site to be vacated.

“This process is underway but it does involve a court hearing, which currently is taking longer than normal to arrange due to a backlog of cases created by the pandemic.

Travellers in Fisherman's Green car park, Eastbourne. SUS-210618-142549001

“We will do all we can to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and continue to provide updates when they are available.”

Over the weekend a spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “We received a report of travellers arriving shortly before 4pm on Thursday, June 17.