Update: Reports of person falling from Eastbourne Pier

A major sea rescue was called off at Eastbourne Pier last night (Monday) after emergency services were looking for a person who fell from the landmark.

The incident was reported just after 5pm and saw two lifeboats and a search helicopter scrambled to the scene.

A Friends of Eastbourne Lifeboats spokesperson said, “Both lifeboats and the Coastguard rescue helicopter conducted a thorough search of the area and with nothing found and further information received from the Coastguard the decision was made to stand all units down. The lifeboats returned to station at 6pm.”

A police spokesperson said, “At 4.40pm on Monday (23 September) we received a report suggesting that a man may have jumped off Eastbourne Pier. The area was searched with the assistance of Coastguard and Eastbourne RNLI, but the search was called off an hour later as nothing was found to substantiate the report. No other action is being taken and the matter is closed.”