UPDATE: Armed police in ongoing search at Langney

Police attend an incident at a block of flats in Langney. SUS-210519-121855001

Armed officers, police dogs and detectives were called to an incident in Marsden Road shortly after 10am.

Officers have described it as an altercation and the area was cordoned off with traffic being diverted.

Several police vehicles were also parked up in nearby Etchingham Road.

Police vehicles attend the incident at a block of flats in Langney. SUS-210519-121931001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time.