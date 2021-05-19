UPDATE: Armed police in ongoing search at Langney
Police have released more information on a serious incident in Langney today (Wednesday).
Armed officers, police dogs and detectives were called to an incident in Marsden Road shortly after 10am.
Officers have described it as an altercation and the area was cordoned off with traffic being diverted.
Several police vehicles were also parked up in nearby Etchingham Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody at this time.
“Enquiries, including a search of an address in the area, are ongoing. We have no further information at this time.”