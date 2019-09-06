‘Unique and magnificent’ picture of Eastbourne lifeboat won at event

A “unique and magnificent” picture of an Eastbourne lifeboat was won at an event organised by the Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club in aid of charity.

The SHYC raised £548 for Eastbourne RNLI at their ‘Celebration of Land and Sea’ event held on August 26.

SHYC member, Keith Huggett, won the top prize framed print of an Eastbourne lifeboat shown at full throttle off Beachy Head which was signed by all 19 crew members and by the artist, Martin Sutton.

A spokesperson for Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club said it was delighted to see SHYC member, Neil Buchanan, hand over the sum of £548 to lifeboat treasurer Keith Stevens.