Uber Eats launches in Eastbourne – here’s all the restaurants who have signed up

Uber Eats is launching in Eastbourne today (July 25).

Starting from 11am, people can order food to their door from a number of restaurants in town by using the food delivery app.

Restaurants which have signed up so far include Bitavita, The Thai Brasserie, and Breadys Delights Jamaican restaurant.

The app is powered by the same technology that Uber uses for its taxi service, allowing customers to track their delivery and pay (and tip) using the same account they use for Uber – no cash required.

People in Eastbourne can download the Uber Eats app and order from a number of restaurants on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

The app is available every day of the week from 8am - midnight.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said, “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in South East England so we’re really excited to be expanding further into Eastbourne.

“People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with plenty of restaurants, so we hope there will be something for everyone’s tastes.”

This comes after the food delivery service Deliveroo joined Eastbourne almost a year ago.

Deliveroo arrives in Eastbourne