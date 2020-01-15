Two week road closure in Eastbourne town centre

Another road in Eastbourne town centre will be closed for two weeks due to development works.

The temporary road closure order, submitted by the county council, will see Lushington Lane from its junction with Gildredge Road to Chelsea Mews closed from January 27 to February 9.

Crackley Lane will be closed for part of next week

East Sussex County Council said a safe route will be provided for the public and through traffic via Gildredge Road and Lushington Lane.

